MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday April 26 and almost 300 local organizations need your help. It is an 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits.

The mission of The Lake O the Pines Dream Center is to fight hunger and provide resources and quality programs that enhance the quality of life for the citizens in the region.

If you would like to donate to them, you can find their donation page here.