East Texas Giving Day: Make the difference in the life of a child by donating to Elijah’s Retreat

Elijah’s Retreat nurtures attachment for families facing autism through outdoor adventure and the interaction with therapeutic animals, but covid-19 changed a lot of that.

They provides a 50-acre beautiful, peaceful setting for families to disconnect from schedules and simply see the world through their child’s eyes as they explore nature and animals with new excitement.

One of the changes they face includes: in an attempt to keep costs low, they primarily operate on volunteers and due to COVID-19, had to cancel all volunteers for 4 months and are just beginning to work with routine volunteers again.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: