SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday April 26 and almost 300 local organizations need your help. It is an 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits.

The mission of Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas is to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality mental health care to East Texas. This includes: video-based care, after hours or weekend appointments and a satellite location.

Any donations to them will ensure that these services continue to exist for clients and those on the waiting list.

If you would like to donate, you can find their donation page here.