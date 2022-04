TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kathy Baker, Founder and Executive Director of My Faulty Gene, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss her organization and East Texas Giving Day.

My Faulty Gene is a non-profit that helps people and their families get genetic testing that can identify increased risk of disease, like cancer, due to a genetic mutation.

