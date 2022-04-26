VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday April 26 and almost 300 local organizations need your help. It is an 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits.

My Pig Filled Life in Van Zandt County is dedicated to promoting and supporting the rescue and care of mini pigs who have been abandoned, discarded, and abused.

Right now, their immediate need is for land. They have more than 300 rescue pigs on only 15 acres. They have the opportunity to purchase an additional 47 adjacent to their current facility.

They will also be using any funds donated on East Texas Giving Day to help with their everyday needs, which include: feed, bales of hay, and medical expenses.

If you would like to donate to My Pig Filled Life, you can find their donation page here.