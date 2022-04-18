TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Shae Kolojaco from Neighborhood STRONG stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss her organization’s mission and their goals for East Texas Giving Day.

Neighborhood STRONG is a non-profit based out of the North Lufkin area and their title stands for “Striving to Rebuild our Neighborhood Great”. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for the residents for North Lufkin.

