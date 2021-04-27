East Texas Giving Day: Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue needs your help to save other animals

Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue & Rehab organization has been hit hard by numbers of owner surrenders and sheltered danes due to COVID 19 and families not able to provide vetting care or food for their animals, but you can help.

In 2020, we took in 608 dogs, compared to 233 in 2019, who varied in their medical needs from basic vaccines and alters to emergency surgeries.

A $10.00 donation buys a bag of treats for an abandoned unwanted dane.

A $15.00 donation buys a toy – sometimes it’s the first ever!

A $25.00 donation buys a month’s supply of heartworm meds or flea treatment.

A $50.00 donation buys a 35 lb. bag of dog food which equates to almost a month of food for one.

A $100.00 donation pays for a complete set of shots.

A $250.00 donation pays for a spay or neuter.

A $500.00 donation partially pays for heartworm treatment for an infected dane.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: