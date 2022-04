TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Amy Rainoshek, President of Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue Rehab (SRGDRR), stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about her organization and East Texas Giving Day.

SRGDRR is one of the largest Great Dane rescues in the U.S. that rescues not only Great Danes, but many other “giant” breeds.

To learn more, watch the video above or visit their website. If you would like to donate, click here.