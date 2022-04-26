SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday April 26 and almost 300 local organizations need your help. It is an 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits.

The Fostering Collective in Smith County recruits Christ-centered families in East Texas to help children in foster care.

They are looking to use the funds from East Texas Giving Day to expand into a new office and collective closet over the next few months.

If you would like to donate to the Fostering Collective, you can find their donation page here.