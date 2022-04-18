TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Byron Butts, Executive Director of the Twelve Way Foundation, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss his organization and East Texas Giving Day.

The Twelve Way Foundation is a faith-based non-profit that provides a residential recovery program and support services to men seeking recovery from addiction to alcohol and drugs. Their goal is to give a safe, sober environment for men who have a sincere desire to change their lives through a relationship with Christ and a program of recovery.

To learn more about the Twelve Way Foundation, watch the video above or visit their website. If you would like to donate, click here.