SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday April 26 and almost 300 local organizations need your help. It is an 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits.

The mission of Tyler Evie Rocks in Smith County is provide hope to those impacted by suicide through acts of kindness and love.

Monday that is raised during East Texas Giving Day will go toward providing partial scholarships to first responders, school counselors, therapists, and community members so they can be trained in suicide intervention and life-saving techniques.

They are also in the process of developing a program to bring mental health awareness for schools.

If you would like to donate to them, you can find their donation page here.