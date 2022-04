TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tracy Lopez, Executive Director for United Way of Rusk County, and Grant Davis, Rusk County Extension Agent, stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to discuss their goal for East Texas Giving Day.

United Way of Rusk County is an organization that supports 28 non-profit agencies in Rusk County so that members of the community have quality access to the resources that they need.

To learn more, watch the video above. If you would like to donate, click here.