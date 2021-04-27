East Texas Giving Day: What the Smith Co. Bar Foundation does and how can you help

The Smith County Bar Foundation exists to further justice and the rule of law in Smith County, Texas by educating and serving its citizens.

The Foundation accomplishes these goals by:

  • establishing programs designed to educate members of the general public as to their legal rights and responsibilities
  • promoting and facilitating the exercise of the legal rights of the poor
  • serving the community through programs designed to assist those affected by the justice system
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include:

  • Anderson
  • Angelina
  • Bowie
  • Camp
  • Cass
  • Cherokee
  • Delta
  • Franklin
  • Freestone
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Henderson
  • Hopkins
  • Houston
  • Lamar
  • Leon
  • Marion
  • Morris
  • Nacogdoches
  • Panola
  • Rains
  • Red River
  • Rusk
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby
  • Smith
  • Titus
  • Trinity
  • Upshur
  • Van Zandt
  • Wood

