The Smith County Bar Foundation exists to further justice and the rule of law in Smith County, Texas by educating and serving its citizens.
The Foundation accomplishes these goals by:
- establishing programs designed to educate members of the general public as to their legal rights and responsibilities
- promoting and facilitating the exercise of the legal rights of the poor
- serving the community through programs designed to assist those affected by the justice system
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.
Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.
To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.
The 32 counties served by ETCF include:
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Bowie
- Camp
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Delta
- Franklin
- Freestone
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Houston
- Lamar
- Leon
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Rains
- Red River
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Trinity
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
- 5-year-old cancer patient uses wish to help other kids in the hospital
- East Texas Giving Day: Help victims of human trafficking by donating to Refuge of Light
- East Texas Giving Day: What the Smith Co. Bar Foundation does and how can you help
- East Texas Giving Day: Help history stay alive by donating to Historic Tyler
- East Texas Giving Day: Make the difference in the life of a child by donating to Elijah’s Retreat