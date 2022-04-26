SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday April 26 and almost 300 local organizations need your help. It is an 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits.

Since 2009, the Women’s Fund of Smith County has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to 30 different agencies.k The grants have launched new and innovative programs, as well as expanded existing projects with far-reaching impact.

If you would like to donate to them, you can find their donation page here.