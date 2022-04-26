SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday April 26 and almost 300 local organizations need your help. It is an 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits.

Young Audiences of Northeast Texas is dedicated to bringing quality arts-in-education experiences to Northeast Texas schools through all arts disciplines. They believe every child in every school should be receiving a well-rounded education which includes the arts.

Any money donated during East Texas Giving Day will be used to provide experiences for students, now that the COVID-19 pandemic has eased and schools have mostly returned to normal protocols.

If you would like to donate to them, you can find their donation page here.