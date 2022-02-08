TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus is 25+ male chorus in Tyler, TX that practices every Monday night from 7:00pm to 9:30pm at Green Acres Baptist Church on Troup Hwy. Their members range in age from teens to nineties! Members are from all parts of East Texas.

The East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus will have their Singing Valentines Annual Fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 13 and Monday Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information watch the video above or go to etmeninharmony.com.