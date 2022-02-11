TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rebecca Smith, with Next Step Community Solutions, came on KETK’s big game special to talk about preventing underage drinking during watch parties on Sunday.

Next Step Community Solutions partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving East Texas and Community Healthcore’s Prevention Network Coalition (Prev-NET) to recruit alcohol retailers and restaurants to spread the word through stickers on alcohol coolers and to-go containers.

The stickers remind adults that giving alcohol to a minor is illegal and dangerous and is punishable by up to $4,000 fine and a year in jail.

For more information, watch the video above.