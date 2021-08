TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Symphony Orchestra appeared on KETK’s East Texas Live to discuss the opening of their 2021-2022 season.

The theme this year will be “A Season to Celebrate” and will begin on November 13 with Sylvia D’Eramo. It will finish on April 30, 2022.

To see a full list of events, click here.

