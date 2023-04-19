KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Treatment Center is one of the more than 40 Gregg County non-profits participating in East Texas Giving Day again this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to restore their patients to their highest possible level of independence within the limits of their disability by providing quality therapy services.

If you’d like to donate to the East Texas Treatment Center, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.