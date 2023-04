LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Joyce Crawford stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the upcoming East Texas Wedding Extravaganza in Longview.

The bridal show, slated for April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature 45 exhibitors, games, prizes, swag bags and more. Potential prizes include two dress giveaways, free catering, free wedding photography and even a free wedding venue package.

