TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cheryl Torres joined East Texas Live to share information about Elijah’s Retreat annual fall festival.

Elijah’s Retreat is a 50-acre sanctuary for kids facing autism. They have plenty of resources for the whole family to come out and enjoy such as:

Therapeutic animals

Hiking

Fishing

Archery

Horseback riding and plenty more

The annual fall festival they put on is the one day out of the whole year that they are open to the public to share their mission with everyone.

This year’s event will be held on Nov. 12 and is free to get in. People only have to buy tickets for food, fun games and events.

For more information, visit the Elijah’s Reatreat website.