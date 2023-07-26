TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CampV and Starbrite have partnered up to create a new Veteran Riding Program to empower veterans and individuals with disabilities.

April Scarbrough with Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center and Travis Gladhill with CampV stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about the program and partnership.

“Starbrite works with equine therapeutic riding,” Scarbrough said. “We have adults and children with disabilities that we work with, and we just started our veteran program back in March and we’re expanding it onto the CampV site.”

A few slots remain for the free class, which starts Aug. 2. Each class is held once a week for five weeks.

“For me, I think one of the biggest aspects is that equine therapy offers both mental and physical assistance for these veterans, whether it be issues with balance or issues with PTSD,” Gladhill said. “Equine therapy has shown numerous benefits for both. To be able to offer that to the veteran community as well as their family members, to me that’s just one extra thing that we can do for these veterans that served and dedicated so much.”

To learn more, you can visit Starbrite or CampV‘s websites.