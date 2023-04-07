TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Thomas Sanders, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at East Texas Baptist University, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their concert tour in Israel.

The trip was part of their Global Study and Serve Program from March 7 until March 17, led by Sanders, Dean of the School of Communication and Performing Arts Justin Hodges, Director of Bands Nathan Phillips, College Organist Cathy DeRousse, and Assistant Professor of Music Lynette Vincent.

52 students and faculty from ETBU’s symphonic band and choir performed at different locations in Israel, even singing in Hebrew.

“Every mission trip takes preparation, but our students and faculty sacrificed weekdays and weekends to learn and prepare to lead in worship, including learning two anthems in Hebrew. They led in worship at ancient sites and in Hebrew-speaking and Arabic-speaking congregations, as well as a special concert at the Garden Tomb. My life and view of Israel have been forever changed by the use of their gifts for His glory,” Dr. Sanders said.

