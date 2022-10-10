TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Mindy Robertson, Data Coordinator for the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, visited East Texas Live on Monday to discuss how they’re using data to fight drug abuse.

ETCADA’s new Regional Needs Assessment is a collection of the latest behavioral health data and resources for 23 counties in the region. ETCADA provides this data to other organizations and uses it to inform their own services to victims of crime, substance abuse and formally fostered youth.

For more information visit ETCADA online.