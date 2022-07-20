TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mindy Robertson from the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (ETCADA) stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about how they’re building a healthier community.

ETCADA provides screening and assessment, recovery coaching and support, youth prevention curriculum and activities, wrap-around services for eligible victims of crime and formally fostered youth, tobacco compliance education, training, data, and accurate and current information involving substance use and behavioral health.

Robertson also spoke about the new 988 Crisis Lifeline. The lifeline before focused on suicidal ideation/thoughts/feeling, but 988 is now expanded. It does still include those dealing with suicidal ideations, but also helps people dealing with any mental health condition or substance use. You can call, text, chat online and more and they will lead you to local help resources.

For more information on ETCADA, you can visit their website.