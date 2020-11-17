ETL Local Holiday Shopping Showcase: Shannon’s Beading Basket

With the holidays upon us, Shannon’s Beadin Basket is here to tell us about their unique bead shop functions, classes, and design assistance.

They have thousands of beads, from glass and plastic to gemstone and precious metals. They also carry the findings necessary to complete jewelry – clasps, headpins, wire or thread to string with. They sell the beads individually or by the strand – customers can string in store or take the beads home to work or play.
They will assist them with design ideas and adaptation at a fraction of the cost for purchasing ready-made jewelry. Sample pieces are available for purchase. They sell items for customers age 3 (with parental assistance) to 90+. They can usually work within a budget, especially for bridal and other special occasion needs.

