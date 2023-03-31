TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Isham, special events coordinator and Goodman Museum supervisor, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday morning to talk about upcoming events in Tyler.

She spoke about the upcoming Run Tyler 5k that’s set for April 8. Also coming up is the annual quilt display at the Goodman Le-Grand House, from now until April 15. The Rose City Artisan Flower Market is also coming up on April 14, which raises funds for the museum.

For more information and a full list of upcoming events, visit tylerparksandrec.com.