TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are exciting opportunities coming up at the Goodman-LeGrand Museum in the city of Tyler, according to City of Tyler Park Services Coordinator Kristi Nipp.

Summertime Tea at Three will be held June 10 at Goodman-LeGrand Museum from 3-5 p.m. Entry is $40 per person and sweets and savories by Chef Jack Lewis will be offered, along with entertainment by Scotty G. Proceeds benefit the museum.

Local artists are called to submit paintings of artifacts or still life paintings for Treasures in Still Life at the Goodman Museum before June 17. You can visit the museum, take a photo of an artifact or room that inspires you, and paint it for your submission.

For more information, visit cityoftyler.org.