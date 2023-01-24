This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Polomsky with Family Circle of Care joined East Texas Live to share the types of services they offer for East Texans.

Family Circle of Care is a federally qualified health center with six clinics in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Athens received the nation’s highest clinical quality recognition – The Gold Quality Leader Award – which is awarded to the top 10% of all community health centers in the country.

They offer prenatal visit tests, family planning and birth control at their Glenwood location.

Starting this month, they are opening their first ever dental office in Bergfeld Plaza.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.