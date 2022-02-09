TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Willa Johnson came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about donations to Feeding Kids Right Inc.

Johnson wants to try and raise funds for a van to transport more food to the children in Athens.

Feeding Kids Right Inc. is a nonprofit organization that serves children in Athens hot home-cooked meals when school is closed for the summer and the holidays in November and December. The organization also wants to launch other programs that would help the children better themselves.

Every summer, Feeding Kids Right Inc. needs volunteers to come out and help get the food to the children at their homes. Feeding Kids Right Inc wants to start the first etiquette classes in Athens Texas for the low-income children and start small cooking classes as well.

To donate to Feeding Kids Right Inc. people can send mail to PO Box 25183 Fort Worth Texas 76124, or people send via PayPal. To volunteer, people can call Johnson at 817-995-5928 and can get on the calendar to help feed the children.