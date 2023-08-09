NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week, Floor Coverings International East Texas came on East Texas Live to talk about luxury vinyl plank flooring options.

“What’s great about luxury vinyl plank is that it can go in any home, and is 100% waterproof and scratch resistant,” said John Thompson, owner of Floor Coverings International East Texas.

Thompson also said that these planks can come in different looks and colors such as wood and tile. There is a wear layer on the planks that is essentially a protective coating that goes over the image on the vinyl plank.

Thompson mentioned that there are different installation methods when putting the vinyl planks in a home.

“[The floating method] is where we take the floor, put it right over the sub-floor, and it uses the walls to stay in place. The glue down method is where we take adhesive, put it on the sub-floor, and glue it down.”

Floor Coverings International East Texas does both residential and commercial flooring jobs. If you are interested in their services, you can visit their website here.