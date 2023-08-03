NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kelsey Thompson, owner of Floor Coverings International East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live to talk about her business.

She describes them as the “flooring store at your door” because they have a mobile showroom with more than 3,000 samples that they bring to customers so they don’t have to rely only on their storefront.

“We offer everything from the flooring that’s in our van in addition to design services, so if someone has a floor that they want to match but they’re not sure if it’s still made, they can contact us and we can source it for them,” Thompson said.

Thompson explained the process that she describes as simple and easy for customers.

“Our goal is to just make it as easy as possible for our customers, so once someone has decided that they want to move forward with a flooring project, just give us a call and we’ll come out and measure the area, explain the scope of what needs to happen in order to get them their dream floors… we’ll help them pick out flooring and give them a free quote on the spot, no strings attached.”

For more information, visit their website.