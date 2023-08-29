NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ron Cherry, owner of Forever Safe Shelters, stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about their top of the line protection.

Forever Safe Shelters makes high strength concrete and steel above-ground tornado shelters, safe rooms and specialty rooms for homes, businesses and schools.

“We have what you need,” Cherry said. “If you really care about your family, your employees, your students and you want to keep them safe, Forever Safe Shelters has what you need with the best protection available at a reasonable cost. Take a look and check us out.”

They use a testing lab at Texas A&M University to test the panels, which are four inches thick with rebar and concrete.

“At A&M, our panels are tested up to 518 miles an hour to 800 miles an hour. 318 is the largest ever done by Mother Nature,” Cherry said. “They’ve ballistically tested this up to level nine, and they tell me they can’t blow them up with dynamite. They’re actually so heavy that an F-5 tornado can’t even move them when we assemble them.”

You can call them at 903-675-8424, visit their website or email rcherry@foreversafeshelters.com.