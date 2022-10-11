TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Carrie Blackwell and Pam Bates from Smith County Adult Protective Services Board came to East Texas Live on Tuesday.

October is Financial Exploitation Awareness Month, and APS will have a walk on Oct. 18 at T.B. Butler Square in Tyler to raise awareness. APS investigates abuse, neglect, and exploitation of adults 65 and up or adults with disabilities.

You can report to APS anonymously by calling 1-800-252-5400 or by visiting txabusehotline.org.

To learn more, watch the video above or visit their Facebook page.