TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Debbi Isham with Tyler Parks and Recreation stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss some upcoming events.

The 18th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Lindsey Park. The cost to enter is $25 per player.

For Arbor Day Tyler Parks and Recreation is planting more than 100 trees at Fun Forest Park. Registration for the tree planting begins at 9 a.m. and prizes will be given out after the planting.

For more information about these events and more visit Tyler Parks and Recreation online.