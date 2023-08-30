TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Ivette Zavarce and Eddie Joel Martinez of Fuzion radio station stopped by East Texas Live to talk about their new morning show “Ivette and Eddie In The Morning”.

Fuzion Radio, started in 2020, is operated by a non-profit corporation and is structured to serve listeners with Spanish language Christian music, information and entertainment.

Their mission is to glorify God by encouraging, giving hope and connecting Hispanic people as a community, while pointing toward Christian values.

Their new morning show “Ivette and Eddie” airs everyday at 6 a.m. and is full of fun and exciting content relative to the Hispanic community.

The station can be found on 102.3, 103.1 and 97.7 from Mount Pleasant to Lufkin.

They can be found on social media under the name Fuzion Radio and on their website.