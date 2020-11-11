Galvanize: Fort Hood’s Operation LevelUp

|This month, over 30 active duty soldiers at Fort Hood will graduate from Operation LevelUp — a program exclusively for Fort Hood soldiers from Galvanize.
The program is designed to take any soldier from their active-duty assignment to career-ready, full-stack engineer in 18 weeks. Program alumni have been hired by alumni, including Amazon Web Services, Tesla, Novetta, Citigroup, Apex Solutions, and more. Tuition for active duty soldiers is paid in full by the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill.
For more information please go to: https://www.galvanize.com/level-up-career-skills-program