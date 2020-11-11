Galvanize: Fort Hood’s Operation LevelUp

East Texas Live
Posted: / Updated:
This month, over 30 active duty soldiers at Fort Hood will graduate from Operation LevelUp — a program exclusively for Fort Hood soldiers from Galvanize.
The program is designed to take any soldier from their active-duty assignment to career-ready, full-stack engineer in 18 weeks. Program alumni have been hired by alumni, including Amazon Web Services, Tesla, Novetta, Citigroup, Apex Solutions, and more. Tuition for active duty soldiers is paid in full by the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill.

For more information please go to: https://www.galvanize.com/level-up-career-skills-program

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51