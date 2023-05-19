TYLER, Texas (KETK) – City of Tyler Park Services Coordinator Kristi Nipp stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about summer fun in the Rose City.

The city’s four splash pads are now open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. A showing of The “Jungle Cruise” will happen at Bergfeld Park Saturday at 8 p.m. There is a soft opening of the Fun Forest Pool on May 27, where the movie “Luca” will be shown, and May 28. The Goodman-Legrand Museum will hold the Summertime Tea at 3, tickets are $40.

