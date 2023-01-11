TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Yibniyah Hawkins stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about services his organization provides for weatherization.

Hawkins is the Weatherization Director for the Greater East Texas Community Action Program (GET-CAP), which is a nonprofit organization established in 1965 that assists low income individuals and families. The programs provide a “broad base of support” for residents of 17 East Texas counties.

GET-CAP provides a number of energy efficient measures for qualifying clients. For more information, watch the video above and visit GET-CAP’s website.