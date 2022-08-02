TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Teresa Land, Division Director of GETCAP, stops by the studio Tuesday to talk to us about RISE Case Management (RISE=Reaching Independence through Supportive Elevation).

RISE Case Management is a service provided on an ongoing basis that includes individual assessment, service plan development, arranging for necessary services, follow-up, and ongoing monitoring of client’s status and the services delivered. Through the provision of RISE, individuals access the services needed through a network of social service providers in the community. RISE Case Management provides a mechanism for managing a service delivery system that is fragmented and complicated. An effective case management system requires that case managers be aware of the full array of appropriate services available to an individual.

Anyone seeking a trade such as LVN, RN, CDL, Police Academy, etc. and falling below the federal poverty level can be eligible.

Applications can be found on GETCAP.org website or by calling (800) 621-5746