TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Karen Swenson of GETCAP visits the KETK studio today to tell us about their S.O.S. project

The S.O.S. stands for Supply Our School and Karen tells us they are in full swing looking for all the donations they can get. Visit GET-CAP to learn more about how you can help supply the Nacogdoches county schools.

There will be a donation drive set up in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Nacogdoches August 5th from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.