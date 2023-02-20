TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler’s new week-long campaign ‘Give JLT’ kicks off Tuesday and invites businesses and East Texans to donate.

GIVE stands for Group of women Inspiring others to Volunteer to raise funds to End poverty and is using soical media to shed light on this issue in Tyler and Smith County.

The campaign runs from Feb. 21 through Feb. 26, and you can donate as little as $1 or as much as you’d like. You can either scan the QR code below or visit their website.

Donate to the Junior League of Tyler’s GIVE JLT campaign

According to welfare demographics, in the Tyler area, 14.9% of residents live in poverty. During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates hit a record high at 12% in April of 2020. Compared to the national average, the poverty rate in Tyler is 4.93% higher. 14,984 Tyler residents reported income levels below the poverty line, according to statistics from the Census Bureau.

The funds that are raised through GIVE JLT will be returned directly to the Smith County and Tyler communities through current Junior League of Tyler projects such as:

Girl Power

Care Closet

Summer Reading Camp

and more

This money also supports agencies the Junior League provides funding to through the grant process like: Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, East Texas Food Bank and many more.