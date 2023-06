TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monte Hall with Hall Buick GMC stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about the upcoming truck raffle at the Cattle Baron’s Gala on June 10.

Proceeds of the raffle will benefit the American Cancer Society and tickets are $100 and only 600 tickets will be sold to raise $60,000. This year’s charitable raffle truck is a 2023 GMC elevation edition crew cab well equipped and four-wheel drive.

Tickets can be purchased at Hall Buick GMC. For more information, click here.