TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Heather Rucker, founder of Gold Network of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live Wednesday to talk about their upcoming Tyler Gold Run.

The Gold Network of East Texas was created by three local Tyler moms that were all affected by childhood cancer. Their mission is to provide support for local East Texas pediatric families.

“My son was diagnosed when he was seven months old and it changed my life forever. So we just wanted to join forces and provide support for local families. We were founded back in 2015 and since then we have raised almost $300,000 in the fight against childhood cancer,” said Rucker.

The Tyler Gold Run 5K is happing Saturday Sept. 24 benefitting local kids with cancer. Chip timed 5k and non-timed one mile run/walk. For more information and to register visit Gold Network of East Texas webpage or call 903-574-1774.