TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Gold Network of East Texas is one of the more than 130 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

In almost the last decade, the Gold Network of East Texas has raised more than $300,000 for childhood cancer, donating to both childhood cancer research and the support of more than 100 local East Texas families impacted by childhood cancer.

If you would like to support their organization, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.