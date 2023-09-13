LAFAYETTE (KETK) – A woman in Lafayette, Louisiana walks into Best Buy to get an iPad, and she has to wait for the employee to finish talking to this gigantic dude who’s asking about a new Galaxy flip phone. The woman is patiently waiting her turn, and that fancy new flip phone the giant is asking about looks pretty sweet.

The giant turns around after she comments about how cool the phone is, and it’s Shaquille O’Neal. After a short conversation, Shaq tells the Best Buy worker that he’s going to buy two phones. One for him to take, and one for his new friend. Yeah, Shaq isn’t just nice. He’s generous. That’s a $1,200 phone.

Of course, Shaq can afford it. But that’s not the point. The point is that you and I should be doing the same acts of generosity and kindness, just on a smaller scale. Even better news: you probably already do, and many of the people around you already do… but it’s not going to make the news.

Whenever you get dragged to some kids dance recital, all of those ads in the program were acts of generosity and kindness. Whenever you go to a little league park and there’s some local businesses on banners stretched across the fences, all of those were acts of kindness and generosity. Every person ringing the bell at a Salvation Army kettle at Brookshire’s in December deserves to be in that category.

I’m sorry these acts of kindness don’t get more attention in the media. It’s just not newsworthy if two ladies in Overton get along swimmingly at work, or two cars in Henderson don’t get in a crash because they were both being attentive. It’s not going to be newsworthy the next time you pick up the check at Papacita’s, or buy $100 in raffle tickets for the band booster fundraiser, but make no mistake: your kindness makes the world a better place.

Just look at the Shaq situation. The woman was definitely happy because she got a thousand dollar phone, and Shaq enjoyed making other people happy. The net happiness of both parties increased. Be like Shaq. There’s no doubt your similar acts of kindness make East Texas a happier place, and we know the world could use more of that.