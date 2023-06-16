TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Adam Slayter, the assistant program manager of the GoodTech Academy stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their digital skills course and several of their online courses.

The digital skills course will teach attendees basic digital skills and how to use and understand computers. The academy also offers several online self-paced courses about things like Google Analytics, Google IT Automation, Google Python and Google Cyber Security.

To learn more watch the video above and visit GoodTech Academy online.