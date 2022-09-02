TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lakeidra Lincoln, the Community Engagement and Development Director at Goodwill of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live Friday to talk about the partnership between Goodwill and United Healthcare.

Each Monday is Senior Day at the East Texas Goodwill stores, and seniors get a 10% discount on that day. Every first Monday, United Healthcare will take care of their sales tax as well. In addition to that, on those days there will be agents in store to answer questions for seniors and people with disability that qualify for Medicare.

You can visit the Goodwill of East Texas website for more information.