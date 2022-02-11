TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chevella Layne, the director of mission services with Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their volunteer income tax assistance program, VITA.

Goodwill Industries of East Texas will be offering free tax services for the community through VITA.

To get help East Texans can go onto their website, GoodwillEastTexas.com, and sign up or they can call 903-593-8438 or 903-581-5422 to get assistance in filling out the appointment slot. Goodwill will also offer drop-off services.

For East Texans that want to use the drop-off service, they can let the receptionist know they are there for the tax drop service. The tax preparer will do an intake process to make sure people have the necessary copies of the documentation needed to complete their taxes.

For more information, watch the video above or go to GoodwillEastTexas.com.