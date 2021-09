TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kimberly Lewis, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live virtually to discuss a new program for social media marketing.

With the help of a collaboration between Facebook and Coursera, Facebook Elevate has given Goodwill scholarships for individuals to learn social media marketing through a course. The purpose is to eliminate barriers caused by lack of social media knowledge.

To learn more watch the video above.